$2,000 reward offered for info on 3-year-old abducted from park

GREENSBORO, NC (CNN) — On Thursday, police in North Carolina announced a $2,000 reward in the case of an abducted child.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment after she was kidnapped from a Greensboro Park.
Authorities have also released a surveillance image of a woman who is considered a suspect in the case.
Witnesses described her as interacting in a suspicious way with children before leaving with Ahlora.
Police say more than 100 officers have been canvassing the area within a mile radius of the playground where the child was last seen.
Multiple agencies including the FBI are taking part in the investigation.
