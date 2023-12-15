BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – $250,000 worth of gift cards were recovered during a traffic stop in Brown County Thursday.

A press release reveals an officer made a traffic stop on Highway 183 south and found a vehicle occupied by two individuals, including a driver who did not speak English.

The passenger told police that they had been on a sightseeing tour and were coming from Houston to Amarillo to pick up a friend, however, the press release states the officer developed reasonable suspicion of a crime during this conversation and got consent to search their vehicle.

During the search, more than 5,000 gift cards, including prepaid Visa cards and cards for Target and the Apple Store, were recovered. Investigators say they have a face value of more than $250,000.

Federal agents are now assisting in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

No further information has been released.