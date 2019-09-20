$25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old who vanished from park

BRIDGETON, N.J. (KYW/CNN) – The family of a missing 5-year-old girl in New Jersey is desperate to get her back.

Police conducted another K9 search Thursday at the playground in Bridgeton where Dulce Alavez disappeared.

The grandmother of Dulce made an emotional plea through the help of a translator.

“Please if you have any information help us find our, my granddaughter do not be afraid of the police. We have not been able to eat or sleep,” she said.

Dulce disappeared late Monday afternoon while playing with her 3-year-old brother on the playground at the Bridgeton City Park.

Police say their young mother was sitting in a car nearby with a younger relative and didn’t see what happened to her daughter.

Two nights into an extensive search of the 1,000-acre park, police reinterviewed witnesses and determined that Dulce was likely abducted and issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night.

A local bank and authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward as they appeal to the public for help.

Police say that Dulce’s mother is cooperating and her father lives outside the United States.

The FBI and New Jersey state police are now helping with the investigation.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

