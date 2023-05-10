A second shooting has been reported at Capitol Avenue and Clack Street.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another shooting has been reported in Abilene Wednesday.

Officers armed with service weapons are currently at the scene of the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Clack Street just after 2:00 p.m.

The road is currently closed to traffic.

Information on the shooting, including the number of victims, has not been made public.

Less than one hour prior, a man was shot near the intersection of Pueblo Drive and Alameda Road. The suspect from that shooting fled the scene.

Police at the scene of the first shooting told KTAB and KRBC these incidents are not related to each other.

