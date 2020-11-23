2nd suspect arrested in Abilene cell phone robbery, shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second suspect has been arrested in an Abilene cell phone robbery and shooting.

Malachi Jones, 18, was taken into custody Friday after a brief pursuit.

Arrest reports reveal officers spotted Jones, known to have an active felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery, getting into the driver’s seat of his car.

Police began to follow Jones in an unmarked vehicle, but he began to drive evasively and speed. The officers believe he recognized their unmarked unit due to past incidents.

Jones was eventually tracked to an apartment complex, where he fled from police on foot, but was eventually arrested. He’s now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $255,000 for the Aggravated Robbery warrant and an Evading Arrest charge.

Court documents identify Jones as the driver of a vehicle involved in a robbery where the victim was shot twice while another suspect, Damien Joiner, stole his cell phone.

