ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd suspect charged with murder in connection to a 2005 Abilene cold case has been indicted.

Jose Angel Morales was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Murder in connection to the death of Bobby Beck.

Another suspect, Marco Ramos, was also indicted for Murder in connection to Beck’s death earlier this year.

Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.

Court documents reveal a car followed a group of females to the house after they went to a gas station that day, and two suspects got out of the vehicle and started a fight with a man who was standing in the yard of the N 5th Street house.

The documents state Beck then came out and joined the altercation, getting stabbed several times in the chest and back. He was taken to Hendrick Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, and the suspects fled the scene.

DNA swabs taken from the scene of the crime finally came back with a hit to Marco Ramos in May 2022. Morales was later identified as the 2nd suspect.

Ramos was released from jail after posting a $200,000 bond and Morales remains held in jail on bond totaling $200,000.

No further information has been released.