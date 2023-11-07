BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second suspect has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of a 9-year-old in Brown County.

Jamie Faye Anderson received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to Capital Murder Tuesday.

The child’s mother, Dawn Hill-Flesner, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder in June and received a life without parole sentence as well.

Brown County District Attorney Michael Murray released a statement on the sentencing, saying “that although such cases are difficult to resolve, the outcome in these two cases provides closure and justice for a family that needs the ability to heal and grow beyond these tragic circumstances.”

Pictures of HardiQuinn and her uncle, Devin Jeanel.

Both suspects pleaded guilty to the murder of 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill, was found dead inside the home she shared with Hill-Flesner and Anderson in August of last year.

Following HardiQuinn’s death, Hill-Flesner and Anderson were arrested for Tampering with Evidence for allegedly falsifying a CPS video. Both suspects were later charged with Capital Murder during the investigation.

During a family court proceeding, a CPS caseworker described the condition of the house the day HardiQuinn was found dead, saying there was trash where HardiQuinn and an 11-year-old boy were staying, as well as no running water and the fridge and freezer were locked.

The investigator says this area was a stark contrast to where Hill-Flesner was living with Anderson upstairs, which was very clean and had food.

This caseworker had the 11-year-old boy, who was also showing signs of malnourishment, removed from the home that day.

No further information has been released.