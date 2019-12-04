Live Now
3 in Kentucky arrested after alleged selling of baby for $2,000

by: Kelly Dean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people are charged after a baby was reportedly sold for $2,000 in Kentucky.

Bowling Green police said they received information Monday from Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School that a woman had given away her child.

When detectives made contact with the 31-year-old mother, Maria Domingo-Perez, at a home on West Tenth Avenue, they said she claimed she gave her baby to a man and a woman, identified as Pascual Manuel, 45, and Catarina Felipe Jose, 37.

Police spoke with Manuel and Jose, who told detectives they bought the infant from Domingo-Perez for $2,000.

Maria Domingo Perez, Catarina Felipe Jose & Pascual Manuel (Courtesy: Warren County, Ky. Detention Center)

According to police, the baby and Domingo-Perez’s four other children were placed in protective custody by social services.

Domingo-Perez, Manuel and Jose were booked into the Warren County, Kentucky jail on charges of selling/purchasing a child for adoption.

Online jail records show Domingo-Perez was also being detained on an immigration hold.

