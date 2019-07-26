3 more Abilene suspects arrested for child pornography, 6 total charged in past 3 days

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three Abilene suspects were arrested for child pornography charges Friday, bringing the total to six charged in just the past 3 days.

Emmanuel Teijeiro, 43, John Lester, 31, and Aerial Jaggard, 26, were all taken into custody when a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 1200 block of Yeoman’s Street.

Teijeiro and Lester have been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Jaggard is charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

Three other suspects were also arrested this week for unrelated child porn cases in Abilene.

On Wednesday, Abilene police executed a search warrant at a home in Clyde and arrested an unnamed juvenile for child pornography, then later that day, 36-year-old Darrell Ely was arrested for child pornography at his home in Abilene.

Amisi Kieriga was taken into custody for child pornography Thursday.