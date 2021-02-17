35-year-old woman victim of Abilene’s first 2021 homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 35-year-old woman is the victim of Abilene’s first homicide in 2021.

Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in her apartment on the 3000 block of N 6th Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

She was found after a neighbor reported hearing loud arguing coming from her apartment. It appears her death may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

There have been no arrests but two juveniles who were in the apartment have been taken into protective custody.

No further information was provided.