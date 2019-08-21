$4.6 million in drugs seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – More than $4.6 million worth of hard narcotics were seized at the Hidalgo International bridge.

A 24-year-old Mexican citizen was behind one of those busts. Allegedly he tried to cross over liquid methamphetamine in three large five-gallon paint buckets.

In another smuggling attempt, a man from Arkansas was referred to secondary inspection. With the help of a K-9 team, nearly five dozen pounds of meth and more than 20 pounds of heroin were discovered hidden within pieces of a children’s plastic playset.

Both men were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigation Agents.