$4.6 million in drugs seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

by: KVEO staff

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – More than $4.6 million worth of hard narcotics were seized at the Hidalgo International bridge.

A 24-year-old Mexican citizen was behind one of those busts. Allegedly he tried to cross over liquid methamphetamine in three large five-gallon paint buckets.

In another smuggling attempt, a man from Arkansas was referred to secondary inspection. With the help of a K-9 team, nearly five dozen pounds of meth and more than 20 pounds of heroin were discovered hidden within pieces of a children’s plastic playset.

Both men were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigation Agents.

