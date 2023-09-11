ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects are accused of knocking a victim to the ground and repeatedly beating him in the face in order to steal his Kia Soul in Abilene.

Jennifer Addington was the most recent suspect arrested in connection to this case. She was taken into custody on a warrant for Robbery last week and was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Two other suspects, Agustin Lopez and Kenyon Barnes, were arrested previously. Lopez was charged with Robbery last month and remains held in jail on a $50,000 bond. Barnes was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond for an Assault charge connected to this case in February.

Court documents state the victim told police he had been with Addington the day of the robbery in February 2022.

He says they picked up Lopez, Barnes, and a fourth suspect who has yet-to-be charged, then went to a home in Abilene, where the robbery occurred.

The documents state the victim reported he was walking up the stairs when the suspects hit him in the side of the face with something, knocking him to the ground. He then says the suspects hit and kicked him in the face several times while he was screaming for them to stop, causing him to bleed from his nose and other areas.

The assault continued until, according to the documents, the suspects took the victim’s Kia Soul and fled the scene.

During a subsequent investigation, the documents reveal investigators found messages between Addington and Lopez where they were planning to assault the victim and steal his vehicle.

Officers recovered the vehicle when they spotted Lopez “altering the appearance of the stolen vehicle,” the documents state.

Lopez then allegedly admitted to the robbery and assault during an interview, where he also allegedly implicated Barnes.

No further information has been released.