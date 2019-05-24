5-6 bullets narrowly miss mom, kids during drive-by shooting in Early

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A mom and her two children were narrowly missed by several bullets during a drive-by shooting in Early.

A resident at a home on the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive called police around midnight to report someone drove by his home and fired 5-6 shots inside, which narrowly missed his wife and children.

This resident was able to give a description of a vehicle he saw fleeing the scene, which was soon spotted driving on the 2000 block of Early Blvd.

Officers attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Andrew Delossantos, 28, but he led law enforcement on a pursuit onto CC Woodson, where he caused a police unit to get in a minor collision.

No gun was found when Delossantos was finally apprehended, but one was later located on the 1000 block of Early Blvd.

Delossantos was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, as well as evading arrest, reckless driving, and other traffic charges.

Detectives learned he may have been involved in a fight with the victim over a pool bet.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing. Check back for the latest information.