ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Ashley Cherie Flatt – Exploitation of Elderly

Maliah Alexandria Jones – Assault of Public Servant

Derek 'Diggity' Stokes – Injury to Elderly

Melvin Barnes – Possession of Firearm by Felon

James Franklin Atkins – Indecency with Child

Daymond Stewart – Aggravated Assault

Chance Alan Angley – Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Meth

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.