ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Anna McFarlin – Robbery

Robbery Damien Datrion Joiner – Aggravated Assault

– Aggravated Assault Eric Aaron Hubbert – Aggravated Robbery

– Aggravated Robbery Kenneth Loren Ferguson – Deadly Conduct

– Deadly Conduct James Franklin Atkins – Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Antonio Munoz Martinez – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child Osbaldo Coronado (Featured Fugitive) – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.