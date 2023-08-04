ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Isaac Zemke – Possession of Methamphetamine

– Possession of Methamphetamine Derek Stokes – Injury to Elderly

– Injury to Elderly Chelsie Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine

– Possession of Methamphetamine Gilbert Saucedo – Aggravated Assault

– Aggravated Assault Pablo Ramirez – Online Solicitation of Minor

– Online Solicitation of Minor Artis Morris – Assault of Pregnant Person

Assault of Pregnant Person Cori Fingers – Assault of Pregnant Person

Assault of Pregnant Person Charles Timms – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest

– Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest Ashley Flatt – Exploitation of Elderly

– Exploitation of Elderly Trevor Martin (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Injury to Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.