ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of nine suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Artis Morris – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Gilbert Saucedo – Aggravated Assault

Javonte James – Sexual Assault of a Child

Tyrone Wilson – Aggravated Assault and Stalking

Pablo Ramirez – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Patricia Magana – Possession of Meth and Tampering with Evidence

Charles Irwin – Indecency with Child

Hunter Cannon – Bestiality

Antoine Calhoun – Possession of Cocaine x4, Possession of Hydrocodone

Keighvoucia Lamb (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Aggravated Assault x3

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO Youtube page.