ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of nine suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Artis Morris – Assault of a Pregnant Person

– Assault of a Pregnant Person Kristen Robinson – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

– Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Matthew Kelly – Robbery

– Robbery Jacqueline Gammage – Robbery

– Robbery Pablo Ramirez – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Online Solicitation of a Minor Sarah Ruth Doles – Assault Family Violence

– Assault Family Violence Charles Irwin – Indecency with a Child

– Indecency with a Child Jorge Hernandez – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Antione Calhoun – Possession of Cocaine x4, Possession of Hydrocodone

– Possession of Cocaine x4, Possession of Hydrocodone Keighvoucia Lamb (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Aggravated Assault x3

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO Youtube page.