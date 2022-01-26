$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

Large: James Allen Sims, Top (from left to right): Alexandria Sky Williams, Tyler Norwood, Corvin Ghant. Bottom (from left to right): Johnathan Turnbull, David Dutka, Dayshaun Jaquan Henry

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Alexandria Sky Williams – Injury to Child/Elderly with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Injury to Child/Elderly with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury Tyler Norwood – Aggravated Sexual Assault

Aggravated Sexual Assault Corvin Ghant – Deadly Conduct

Deadly Conduct Johnathan Turnbull – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery David Dutka – Continuous Violence Against Family

Continuous Violence Against Family Dayshaun Jaquan Henry – Sexual Assault of Child, Failure to Register

Sexual Assault of Child, Failure to Register James Allen Sims (Featured Fugitive) – Sex Offender Registry

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.