ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Elizabeth los Del Rio – Possession of Meth, Intoxicated Assault

Possession of Meth, Intoxicated Assault Shawn Bennett – Burglary of a Building

Burglary of a Building Timothy Campbell – Assault of a Peace Officer

Assault of a Peace Officer Johnathan Turnbull – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Michael Lee Self – Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Building

Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Building Dayshaun Jaquan Henry – Sexual Assault of Child, Failure to Register

Sexual Assault of Child, Failure to Register Myram Dabney (FEATURED) – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.