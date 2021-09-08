$500-$1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

Abilene’s Wanted Criminals for the week of September 8, 2021.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Mikael Giddings – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument Silvia Mireya Cabeza de Baca – Possession of Meth, Trafficking of Persons

Possession of Meth, Trafficking of Persons Christopher Polk– Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Justin Cougar Storey – Failure to Report as Sex Offender

Failure to Report as Sex Offender Angela Carpenter – Exploitation of Elderly

Exploitation of Elderly Johnny Dwight Houston – Sexual Performance by Child x2

Sexual Performance by Child x2 Hunter Dakota Kennedy (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Aggravated Robbery

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.