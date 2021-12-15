$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

Large: Jarrett Damon Ely Top (from left to right): Jeremy de Verteuil, Ericha Elizabeth Sanchez, Zachary Ray Owen Bottom (from left to right) Jeffrey Scott Segura, Christopher Lanford, John Earnest Gilbert

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Jeremy de Verteuil – Sexual Assault of a Child

Sexual Assault of a Child Ericha Elizabeth Sanchez – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Zachary Ray Owen – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Jeffrey Scott Segura – Indecent Exposure

Indecent Exposure Christopher Lanford – Theft of Firearm

Theft of Firearm John Earnest Gilbert – Sex Offender Registry

Sex Offender Registry Jarrett Damon Ely (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.