$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

Large: James Allen Sims Top (from left to right): Christopher Janes aka Jesus, Patricia Hatfield Vaugh, Carlon Leigh Hale Bottom (from left to right): Stephon Desawn Woodard, Zachary Ray Owen, Theft of Firearm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Christopher Janes aka Jesus – Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.