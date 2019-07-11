51 pounds of marijuana seized in Winters

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifty-one pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in Winters Wednesday.

Winters police report the officer who conducted the traffic stop suspected the drive was being deceptive, so he called a K-9 unit to the scene.

The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, allowing officers to locate and seize 51 pounds of marijuana.

Police say the driver was arrested and transported to the Runnels County Jail.

This driver’s identity was not disclosed by police.

