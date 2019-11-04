63-year-old teacher accused of having sex with student

(WSOC/WBTV/CNN) – A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of having sex with a student.
WSOC reports the 17-year-old reported Emma Neil Ogle to a staff member at Garinger High School in Charlotte on Thursday.
Police were notified and took Ogle into custody.
She bonded out of jail overnight.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials say she has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Ogle is a Career and Technical Education Health Occupations teacher.
A court date has not been announced for her first appearance.
Latest Posts:
- Abilene man accused of pointing gun at family during presumed road rage incident
- ACU Soccer lands eight on Southland All-Conference team
- Democrats don’t have a candidate who would beat Trump in Texas today, poll finds
- Decorating for Christmas helps your mood
- King Arthur Flour expands recall over E. coli concerns