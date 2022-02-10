JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A seventh Abilene correctional officer has been arrested in connection to allegations of using excessive force.

Fernando Cura was arrested in Taylor County Wednesday after he and at least six other officers – Daniel Pfister, Hunter Burkhalter, Seth Petty, Tyler Seedig, Franck Moundanga-Nzamba, and Brandon Crawford – were each indicted for Official Oppression for an incident that occurred at an Abilene prison in May 2021.

All suspects but Crawford were arrested in Taylor County at the beginning of February. Crawford was taken into custody in Brown County over the weekend.

Court documents for each suspect state the same thing, saying the suspect, “intentionally subjected [a victim] to mistreatment that the defendant knew was unlawful, to-wit: excessive use of force.”

The documents also confirm each of the suspects was “acting under color of his employment as a correctional officer for the TDCJ” when the alleged mistreatment occurred.

KTAB and KRBC spoke to a family member of the victim named in the court documents. This family member did not want to comment on the specifics of what happened due to ongoing litigation but did confirm the victim is a TDCJ prisoner.

A TDCJ representative declined to comment on the arrests, saying “due to the ongoing litigation, the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice will not be responding to a request for a statement.”

It’s unknown if there are additional arrests pending in connection to this investigation.