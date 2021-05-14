9 people injured in Rhode Island shooting, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nine people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Carolina Avenue in the capital city’s Washington Park neighborhood, leaving residents rattled. Verdi said three of the victims are currently in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The victims are all between 19 and 25.

No arrests had been made as of this story’s publishing, however, Verdi said the shooting was not random and they’re familiar with the groups involved.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters at the scene that multiple guns were used and it involved an “ongoing feud.” He said the shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home. A person or people inside the home then returned fire.

Witnesses at the scene said multiple shots were fired outside a home; Clements later said an estimated several dozen shots were fired. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

Verdi said this is the largest shooting in the city’s history. He called the situation “disappointing.”

“We have taken a lot of guns off the streets this year,” Verdi said. “We don’t shy away from the fact that we have a gun issue in this city. It’s unfortunate that young men in this community have no regard for life at times.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.