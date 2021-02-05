Abilene Animal Services patrolling for leg traps after one snares, kills cat this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Animal Services is patrolling for leg traps after one snared and killed a cat this week.

A social media post shows the trap and explains that, “not only is this horrible and torturous, it’s illegal. Leg traps like these are illegal here in Abilene.”

The City is aware of the area where the trap was placed and now Animal Services will be patrolling to look for more.

They are asking anyone who uses the traps or has a trap to dispose of to contact Abilene Animal Services at (325) 698-0085.