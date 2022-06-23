Justin Alvada has been sentenced to probation for the violent robbery of a rival biker club member.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Bandido biker has been sentenced to probation after being found guilty of violently robbing a rival club member who drove through Bandido ‘turf’ while wearing the rival club’s vest.

Justin Aldava received a 10-year probation sentence Thursday after a jury found him guilty of Robbery earlier this year in connection to the incident that took place in July 2018. As a condition of his probation, he was also ordered to spend 120 days in jail and pay a $1,000 fine.

Two other Bandido bikers – Daniel Machado and Jesse Trevino – were also arrested for the crime. Machado was found not guilty and Trevino is still awaiting his day in court.

Court documents state the victim was riding near the Bandido Motorcycle clubhouse on the 1300 block of Butternut Street when he noticed three bikers – later identified as Machado, Alvada, and Trevino – leave the clubhouse and start to follow him.

He sped up, but the documents say the trio kept going, kicking him in the back when they reached him and eventually cutting him off and stopping his path, forcing him to turn into a small parking lot

Once in the parking lot, the victim drew a gun in self-defense, but the documents state the trio began shouting, “There are 30 more people coming to get you”, “You can’t disrespect the Bandidos”, “This is our turf”, and “We’re going to shut you up like we shut Dusty*** up.”

The victim then holstered his gun and attempted to flee, but the trio tackled him and began kicking, punching, and stomping him in the back, hips, knees, shoulders, and head, according to the documents.

They ripped the rival vest off him and took his cell phone and gun before ramming into him with a motorcycle then fleeing, the documents reveal.

When police arrived on scene, the documents state they saw the victim, “had some cuts, scrapes, and bruises all over his body and had fresh blood pouring from his face, hands, and elbows.”

***This comment could refer to the March 2017 murder of Dusty Childress, who was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Jones County. Known Bandido Biker Club member Wesley Dale Mason has been convicted for the crime.