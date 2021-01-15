Abilene Christian University student arrested for child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Christian University student has been arrested for child pornography.

Yu Zhong, 23, was taken into custody Friday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote.

He was arrested at his campus apartment.

Abilene Christian University released the following statement regarding Zhong’s arrest:

While no corner of our society is immune from these challenges, we do not tolerate this type of illegal and repulsive behavior. We take these crimes seriously, have acted swiftly, and the ACU Police Department assisted the Abilene Police Department with this arrest. He will no longer be a student at ACU.

