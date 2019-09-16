Abilene man convicted of murder for fatal 2018 robbery

ABILENE KTAB/KRBC– One of four suspects accused of killing an Abilene man during a robbery has been convicted of murder.

Xavier Applin, 18, gave an open plea to Murder Monday in lieu of going to trial. A pre-sentencing investigation will take place before Applin receives his sentence for Murder on or around December 6.

Chassidy Pimpton (left) and Jonathan Williams (right)

Applin and three other suspects, Chassidy Pimpton, Jonathan Williams, and an unnamed minor, were all charged with Murder in connection to the death of Chance Bonni, 23, in August 2018.

Police say all four went to an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Fairmount Street in Abilene to confront Bonni.

That’s when one of the suspects filed a shot gun through the front door of an apartment hitting Bonni in the chest.

Bonni died on his way to the hospital.

Pimpton and Williams are still waiting for their cases to go through court.

They are charged with Aggravated Robbery and Robbery as well.

The juvenile’s case is not public record due to his age, so KTAB and KRBC do not have record on where it stands in the legal process.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

