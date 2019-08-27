Abilene couple arrested after kids, 1 and 9, test positive for meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple was arrested after a 1-year-old and 9-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Courtney Hunter and John Horn, both 29, have been charged with Endangering a Child in connection to an investigation that began in April 2018.

Court documents state CPS contacted the Abilene Police Department after the kids, ages 1 and 9, tested positive for meth.

Subsequent hair-follicle tests for the children, Hunter, and Horn all came back positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the documents.

Investigators talked to Hunter and Horn in July, and the documents state the couple confessed to smoking meth in February and that they, “believed the children were positive because they touched the kids after smoking.”

The couple was arrested Friday. Horn was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond and Hunter remains held on the same bond.