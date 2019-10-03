Abilene couple indicted after 11-month old tests positive for amphetamine, meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been indicted after their 11-month-old tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Cortney Stiles, 20, and Justin Ramos, 31, were both indicted Thursday for Endangering a Child in connection to the incident, which happened in early 2019.

Court documents state detectives began investigating the couple when when their 11-month old child tested positive for the narcotics.

During an interview in March, both Stiles and Ramos, “admitted to smoking methamphetamine,” according to the documents.

They said their last time smoking was in December, and the documents state, Stiles, “thought her son tested positive because she was his caregiver and she interacted with him after smoking meth.”

Both Stiles and Ramos remain held in the Taylor County Jail on unrelated charges.

Latest Posts: