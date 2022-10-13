ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism.

A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment.

The theatre currently is trying to get replacements for the damaged equipment, and it’s unknown how long they will remain closed.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

No further information has been released.