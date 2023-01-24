ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September.

Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas say Perez admitted to selling fentanyl to a man in February 2022. The next morning, the man was found dead in bed.

This man, according to investigators, believed he had ingested a Percocet pill, but autopsy results showed fentanyl in his system.

“Fentanyl has shattered far too many lives. And far too often, users don’t understand that the pills they’re ingesting are laced with this deadly drug. Let this case be a warning to drug dealers throughout Texas: If you sell the fentanyl that causes an overdose death, we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” says U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton.

Perez admitted to selling “5 percs” to the man, according to investigators, and minutes after the sale, the man texted his girlfriend that the pills were “hella strong”. He was found dead just hours later.

Now, Perez will be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

