Abilene family shocked after stepfather is arrested for conspiring to kill stepchildren

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – An Abilene mother and her two children are speaking out after their stepfather was arrested for allegedly planning the murder of both kids – one who is only 13-years-old.

Johnny Wright, Jr., arrested Tuesday, is accused of trying to have his two stepchildren murdered. In the wake of the felony allegations, his wife and stepchildren are reeling, the latter wondering what they did to incite such violence and who they can place their trust in ever again.

Wright’s wife Rose says her husband had been distant the last week but nothing seemed truly amiss. The mother says she was blindsided by the horrifying allegations while dropping her husband off for work.

“I dropped him off about 8 or 10,” says Rose. “Two officers came out along with his boss, loaded him up in a car and took his stuff. That’s when an officer came to my side of the door and told me about the situation.”

According to court documents obtained by BigCountryHomePage.com, Wright approached a coworker, offering him $1,000 to kill his stepchildren. He also allegedly had a detailed plan of how he wanted the crime to play out – asking the coworker to break into the home to murder his 18-year-old stepdaughter and 13-year-old stepson. The coworker refused the request, going to authorities once it appeared Wright was planning to purchase an AR-15 to kill the stepchildren himself as well as the coworker.

“I don’t know what we could have done for him to have so much anger towards us,” said Meaghan Gonzales, 18, Wright’s stepdaughter.

Wright’s stepchildren say they feel confused and betrayed. Gonzales saddened but mostly outraged at her stepfather’s alleged actions on behalf of her little brother, who she calls an innocent.

“I’m angry, I’m broken,” said Gonzales. “I couldn’t imagine my life without my little brother. It just breaks me because he has no reason to be targeted. Neither do I – we have done nothing.”

We are withholding the name of Wright’s 13-year-old stepson because of his young age, however, wanted to share a quote from the boy as it’s apparent the severity of what could have happened to him and his sister weighs on his mind.

“I never knew that someone who’s been on my side would want to murder me.”

Wright remains in the Taylor County Jail on a bond of $250,000.