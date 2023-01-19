Nicholas Tedford has been arrested on charges for Endangering a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police.

Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, and in February 2022, the test showed both adults and two children tested positive for methamphetamine.

Tedford, “had a high concentration. [His wife] and the children had much lower concentrations”, according to the documents.

The documents also state Tedford admitted to eating or smoking meth in a backyard shed at their residence.

Thursday, Tedford was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.