ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene High School student is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school and “kill everyone”.

Braiden Andrews was arrested on campus Monday and charged with Exhibit Firearms on Campus or School Bus (Threaten) in connection to the incident.

An arrest report says he was angry and stormed out of class while yelling profanities and threatening to bring the gun to kill everyone.

Principal Emmie Siburt sent the following message to parents after Andrews’ arrest:

Hello Abilene High School families, this is Principal Emme Siburt. Earlier today, campus administrators learned that a student made a verbal threat against AHS while the student was leaving campus. The Abilene Police Department was immediately alerted to the situation and after a thorough investigation, no credible evidence was found to substantiate the threat. Our students and staff members are not in danger and we are proceeding with our normal school day. The student in question has been secured, is prohibited from being on AISD campuses, and will receive appropriate consequences in accordance with the AISD Student Code of Conduct and applicable state laws. We take the safety of Abilene High School very seriously, and we want you to be informed about our efforts to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. If you have any questions, please contact at our office. Thank you.

No further information has been released.