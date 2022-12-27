Jerry Day has been arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of abandoning a dog on a tether in a yard with no food or water has been arrested.

Jerry Day was arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge last week in connection to the investigation, which took place in December 2021.

Court documents state officers in Tye responded to a residence where a dog was tangled up in a cable outside.

There was a bucket half full of water nearby but the dog bowls were empty, according to the documents, which state there was also no dog food present.

Neighbors who approached the scene told officers that the owner had left the dog there after a breakup, and they had been caring for the dog for a few days.

These neighbors identified Day as the owner and records show he adopted the dog from the Tye Animal Shelter in November 2021.

Day was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.