Abilene man accused of causing fatal crash while high on meth and sexually abusing child arrested Marcus Torres, 31, arrested for Manslaughter and Indecency with a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine and also sexually abusing a child has been arrested.

Marcus Torres, 31, was arrested for Manslaughter and Indecency with a Child nearly one week after he was featured as one of Abilene's 'Most Wanted' fugitives. He now remains held in the Taylor County jail on bonds totaling $90,000.

The manslaughter incident occurred in September of 2017.

Court documents state Torres was driving down Highway 277 when his truck crossed into the other lane, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver, Sarah Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torres' blood was later drawn at the hospital and the documents state tests came back positive for methamphetamine.

The second case, reported in April 2018, involves the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child.

This child told detectives she fell asleep around Torres and when she woke up, he was touching her and himself inappropriately, according to the documents.

