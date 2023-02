James Moody has been charged with a child sex crime.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested.

James Moody was taken into custody on a warrant for Sexual Abuse of Child – Continuous Wednesday.

His arrest report clarifies the child was under the age of 14, but no further information about the allegations is available at this time.

