ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of a child sex crime has been arrested.

James Moncibaiz was taken into custody Wednesday for Indecency with a Child by contact for an incident that happened November.

Court documents state a child under the age of 16 came forward and said Moncibaiz touched her inappropriately.

No further information was released.

Moncibaiz was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.