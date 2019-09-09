Abilene man accused of firing gun to ‘intimidate’ victim

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of firing a gun to intimidate a victim has been arrested.
Vicky Cheairs, 54, was arrested Sunday for Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm and remains held in jail on a $10,000 bond.
A police report states Cheairs was taken into custody after admitting to officers that he “did intentionally fire off a firearm in the direction of another person to intimidate the victim.”
No one was injured during the shooting.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
