Justin Babb has been arrested after a reported robbery and shooting in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of firing shots then using a firearm to rob a local store has been arrested.

Justin Babb was taken into custody for Aggravated Robbery, Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities in connection to the incident reported at Allsups on the 800 block of Grape Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Babb’s arrest report states police responded to a robbery at the gas station after someone called to report a suspect, later identified as Babb, took items from the store without paying and displayed a firearm.

A vehicle that matched the description given by the witness was located nearby, and Babb was seen leaving it, according to the report.

Police called a K9 to the scene, who alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search allowed officers to find marijuana in Babb’s pocket, as well as a firearm that matched the description of the one used in the robbery, stolen merchandise, and spent shell casings.

These shell casings, coupled with multiple reports of shots fired in the area, led police to believe Babb’s had been shooting, according to the report.

Babbs now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $43,000.