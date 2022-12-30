ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested.

Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021.

Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when Hobbins drove up. grabbed her, forced her into his car, and locked the door.

He then kept driving until he reached a park with a women’s restroom, where the documents state he forced her inside and sexually assaulted her in various ways.

After the assault, the documents state Hobbins took the victim back to her boyfriend’s house.

Hobbins remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

No further information has been released.