Abilene man accused of having sex with runaway teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of having sex with a runaway teen has been arrested.

Brian Felder, 52, was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 2300 block of Barrow Street.

Felder has been charged with Sexual Assault for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old who ran away from home.

The investigation into Felder began on May 22.

No further information was released.

