ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of having sex with a runaway teen has been arrested.
Brian Felder, 52, was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 2300 block of Barrow Street.
Felder has been charged with Sexual Assault for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old who ran away from home.
The investigation into Felder began on May 22.
No further information was released.
Latest Posts:
- Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon
- Abilene man accused of having sex with runaway teen
- Tips for staying cool as triple digit heat creeps into The Big County
- Family of six, two cats found dead in Texas garage
- US unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3%