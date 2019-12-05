Abilene man accused of inappropriately touching child arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of inappropriately touching a child has been arrested.

Leonicio Sharpe, 54, was arrested for Indecency with a Child Wednesday in connection to an incident which occurred in November 2016.

Court documents state a child under the age of 17 said she was at a family friend’s house when a man, later identified as Sharpe, approached her and asked if he could touch her.

She told him no but he began touching her inappropriately anyway, according to the documents.

Sharpe was located in Arizona, and when he took a lie detector test, the documents state he “showed deception” when answering questions about touching the child.

He now remains held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

