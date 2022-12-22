Jon Bailey has been arrested for Arson after allegedly setting fire to a home in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested.

Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon.

A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire in the living room, quickly getting it contained.

During the investigation, detectives learned Bailey had intentionally set fire to the home by setting a mattress on fire.

Bailey was arrested without incident and the fire caused a total of $5,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.