Abilene man accused of kidnapping ex, forcing her to drive at gunpoint

Robert Gimenez is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested in connection to the abduction of his ex girlfriend.

Robert Gimenez is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000 for Aggravated Kidnapping and Burglary of a Habitation – Intend to Commit Another Felony.

Officers arrived at a home on Wenwood Road to investigate a reported disturbance Tuesday morning and found signs of forced entry. The resident was also missing along with her vehicle, according to a police report.

Police across the area attempted to locate the resident’s vehicle and eventually found it in Runnels County with both the resident and Gimenez inside.

The resident told officers Gimenez broke into her house, produced a gun, then forced her into her car and made her drive until they were eventually located by police.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.