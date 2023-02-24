Christian Campos has been accused of kidnapping.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a victim and holding her at gunpoint for hours has been arrested.

Christian Campos was taken into custody Thursday night on a warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

An arrest report states Campos held a victim against her will for hours by pointing a firearm at her and restricting her movements.

Campos was in a previous intimate relationship with the victim.

No further information has been released.